WWE Rumor Roundup: RAW Superstar wants NXT move, 2 massive in-ring returns confirmed for SmackDown and more – 9 January 2020

WWE Rumor Roundup

In today's roundup, we take a look at the injured Superstar who could make a stunning return after being ruled out with a career-threating injury. Will CM Punk and AJ Lee return? Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have answers.

Before we get to those, there is a former Champion who is shooting for her comeback and also Samoa Joe talking about Vince McMahon's inputs during commentary. Let's start with the two headline-makers of the day:

RAW Superstar wants to make NXT move

Kevin Owens loves NXT and will do anything for a return. He made his way to the yellow brand just a day before Survivor Series to help Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, and Dominic Dijakovic in the main event of NXT Takeover: War Games against The Undisputed Era.

Talking on WWE The Bump, he revealed that he would love a return to NXT and if they throw in an opportunity for the NXT title, he won't think about it twice. He said:

“The NXT Title is the top title on NXT and just the way that NXT handles itself and the way people view NXT I think that title is just as prestigious as the WWE one, the Universal one. If I were given the chance — like if they said ‘you’re going back to NXT, but you’re going to be competing for the NXT Title’ — first of all, if they came to me and said ‘you’re going back to NXT’ without the NXT Title part I’d be ‘Okay.’ If the NXT Title was on the line as well I would jump on that offer.”

2 massive in-ring returns confirmed for SmackDown

The Usos returned to SmackDown last week to help their cousin, Roman Reigns against King Corbin and Doplh Zigger. Now, WWE have confirmed that they will be making their in-ring return this week and face the two they attacked last week.

This will be their first match since July 2019 and the first on SmackDown event since May 2019 – they (along wirth Reigns) had faced Daniel Bryan, Elias, Rowan & Shane McMahon in a 4-on-3 handicap match at a Live Event.

