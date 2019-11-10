WWE Rumor Roundup: AEW want former SmackDown champion, RAW Superstar turns babyface and more – 9th November 2019

In today's roundup, we take a look at the former WWE Champion who threatened to quit because of Goldberg, The Fiend attacking 3 Monday Night RAW Superstars, Kofi Kingston on Vince McMahon's reaction to title loss and more!

Before we get to all that, it's best to start off with the two headline-makers of the day:

AEW want former SmackDown champion

Brandi Rhodes and Cody Rhodes were at Starrcast IV, and during their interview, were asked about the WWE Superstar they wanted in All Elite Wrestling. The Chief Branding officer immediately picked WWE's Alexa Bliss.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's champion has been one of the best in the company. She has held all three title on the main roster – SmackDown and RAW title and Women's tag-team titles – since she got called up.

Bliss set to undergo an evaluation on November 15 for her shoulder issues. She has been out of action for a few weeks now, and that has given WWE the chance to push Nikki Cross – Alexa's tag-team partner.

RAW Superstar turns babyface (spoiler)

Monday Night RAW that is set to air next week was taped in Manchester last night. This news is a spoiler if you are not interested in knowing anything about the show before watching it on Monday, please click here to head to the next page.

In a surprising turn of events, Randy Orton turned babyface in Manchester last night! The former WWE Champion teamed up with Carrollo and Ricochet to take on The OC at the taping.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that the move could be to set up a feud between Randy and Ricochet in the future. He has just signed a 5-year deal with the company, and a feud with Ricochet could be the long term plan for him right now.

