WWE Rumor Roundup: Goldberg's backstage confrontation; Fiend teases attack on returning Hall of Famer; legend to leave WWE, and more - 9th September 2019

Ahead of the Clash of Champions go-home show of WWE RAW, we bring you today's rumor roundup, which hints at some interesting upcoming feuds, a WWE legend's future, AEW and WWE competition, as well as some important backstage news regarding two WWE main roster Superstars' NXT UK matches.

Let's take a look at the WWE Rumor Roundup of 9th September, 2019.

#1 Matt Riddle and Goldberg backstage confrontation

Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle is not a very loved Superstar backstage at NXT, as we revealed on Saturday's roundup, and has heat with legends like Goldberg as well. Riddle revealed during the SummerSlam Watch Along that he was confronted by Goldberg backstage at the show, with WWE cameras reportedly capturing it.

Now, Fightful have revealed that Goldberg and Riddle "agreed to disagree" in their conversation, and that WWE "knows what it's doing".

"The same source in production said that they and several others were stunned at how much more Matt Riddle ‘got it’ as pertains to building a potential marquee match than Goldberg, who was said to have had a chip on his shoulder and taking things way too seriously."

In an interview with Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy, Riddle revealed that he never wanted a match, but if it were to happen, he would accept it.

Riddle has been openly critical of Goldberg recently, and it seems that WWE may capitalise on this actual heat between the two and put them in a match sometime in the future.

#2 Bray Wyatt hints at next WWE Hall of Famer that he's going to attack

“A rattlesnakes skins’ the same color as the leaves, she said. You gotta get them before they get you.”



-Sister Abigail — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 8, 2019

The Fiend has taken out several legends in recent weeks, and he hinted at which WWE Hall of Famer he could take out next - Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Austin is set to return to RAW this week, which will take place at Madison Square Garden, and the WWE Hall of Famer is returning to moderate the contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, for their match at Clash of Champions.

