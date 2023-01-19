WWE Rumor Roundup: Another top female has resigned, Details on Vince McMahon ousting Triple H, Major change planned for major superstar?

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around top names like Ronda Rousey, Vince McMahon, and Triple H.

After announcing his retirement last year, Vince McMahon returned to WWE as the Executive Chairman. Many changes have taken place since his comeback, including the exits of Stephanie McMahon and Adam Hopkins. Another big name has allegedly resigned from the company. Let's take a look at this story and other top rumors:

#3. Stefanie Fiondella has reportedly resigned from WWE

Xero News @NewsXero PW Insider is reporting that Stefanie Fiondella, who served in the capacity of Vice President of Communications, has resigned from the company PW Insider is reporting that Stefanie Fiondella, who served in the capacity of Vice President of Communications, has resigned from the company

Former WWE Vice President of Communications Stefanie Fiondella has left the company, as per PWInsider. There is no word on why she resigned, but the fact that Adam Hopkins, who performed in the same role, left the company a few days back makes the equation interesting.

Fiondella assumed the prestigious role in 2021. She had been with the company since 2004 as the VP of Marketing and Communications up until 2019. She left for a brief period before returning in 2021 for her new role. With so many shake-ups happening since Vince McMahon's return, it is natural for people to think McMahon has a potential role in these significant changes.

#2. Details on Vince McMahon allegedly ousting Triple H

Triple H became Chief Content Officer after Vince McMahon retired last year. It is a position he has retained despite McMahon's return and is said to be the final stop for all creative decisions.

However, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer noted that Vince McMahon was responsible for ousting Triple H as the NXT head after the brand lost the rating war to AEW.

''For those who have short memories, yes, Triple H is still doing what he was doing before Vince McMahon came back, as of today. But, Vince ousted him. He was the guy who was in charge of NXT. He was in charge of beating Dynamite on Wednesdays. He failed in that task. He was removed from his position,'' said Alvarez.

With so many changes going on, the word is that talent is worried that Triple H may no longer be in charge of WWE creative. However, multiple backstage meetings have made it clear that The Game is the man in charge of all creative decisions.

#1. Ronda Rousey to focus on her tag team with Shayna Baszler?

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE a few weeks back on SmackDown. The Queen immediately challenged Ronda Rousey to a championship match. Despite Rousey having just had a grueling bout against Raquel Rodriguez, she agreed to put the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Flair, which The Rowdy One eventually lost.

Dave Meltzer stated in the Wrestling Observer that Rousey wants to focus on the tag team division.

''Rousey said that she’s kind of tired of working with Flair and of the Smackdown women’s title and said she was thinking of taking over the tag team division,'' stated Meltzer.

Moving from a singles career to a tag team would be wise for The Baddest Woman on the Planet, as it will give her a new lease of life in WWE. A recent report stated that Becky Lynch did not want to work with Rousey as she felt that the feud was no longer hot and the time for their match had passed.

