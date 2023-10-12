WWE Rumor Roundup: Another veteran has reportedly quit the company despite attempts to make him stay, Major tag team set to leave, Brock Lesnar's future

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names, including former world champion Brock Lesnar and The Dyad (James Drake & Zack Gibson), among others.

The Beast Incarnate was last seen at SummerSlam 2023 when he lost to Cody Rhodes in a hard-hitting match. Following his loss, the former Universal Champion endorsed Rhodes and walked away. There was a belief that he would return for this year's Crown Jewel. However, that may not be the case. So, without further ado, let's dive into the top rumors:

#3 Brock Lesnar is reportedly not set to compete at Crown Jewel

Following his defeat to The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, it was rumored that Lesnar would take a hiatus for the remainder of 2023 and make his return in the coming year.

According to the latest update from Ringside News, The Beast Incarnate will be absent from this year's Crown Jewel event, marking the first time he has not been booked to compete at the annual premium live event.

Over the years, The Beast Incarnate has been a part of every Crown Jewel event. At last year's show, Lesnar emerged victorious in a one-on-one contest against Bobby Lashley. Since then, the 46-year-old has engaged in six more matches, with his most recent appearance coming in August.

#2 The Dyad is seemingly set to leave WWE this weekend

As per Fightful Select and PWInsider, The Dyad (aka Grizzled Young Veterans) are set to leave WWE this weekend. The duo was not let go by the company but have chosen to leave once their contracts expire. They held the tag team championship in NXT UK and were part of Joe Gacy's stable, Schism, in NXT. It was also reported that multiple companies have shown interest in them.

''As PWInsider.com reported on 9/16, The Dyad, aka The Grizzled Young Vets, are expected to leave WWE this coming weekend.''

The Dyad is currently part of WWE's internal roster, but their status will change soon unless there is an unexpected shift in plans. Sean Ross Sapp reported that their deals are set to expire in mid-October. Regardless, it's clear that they won't re-sign with the company upon the conclusion of their current contracts.

#1 Hall of Famer Rich Hering is out of WWE

According to PWInsider, former WWE Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Risk Management Rich Hering discreetly departed the company last week. The 2021 Warrior Award recipient was an integral part of the promotion for over five decades before his exit.

It is believed that his departure from the company was a personal choice. Despite being encouraged to stay by others, Hering ultimately chose to part ways with his now-former employer. He started working for the promotion under Vince McMahon Sr.'s regime and was also the guest official of Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth's wedding.

