WWE Rumor Roundup: Backstage details on veteran star quitting the company, Major botch by 16-time champion on SmackDown, Bray Wyatt return update 

Last week on SmackDown, Gulak was assaulted by Charlotte Flair during their segment. The 34-year-old was 'auditioning' to be a broadcast team member and angered the 16-time champion, Flair, during her interview.

The Queen then put Gulak in a figure-eight leg lock. However, she botched the move and was saved by Drew Gulak.

3) Details on Drew Gulak's professional behavior during segment with Charlotte Flair

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Brian Alvarez noted that Flair did not apply the leg lock properly. Gulak's presence of mind made the lock look somewhat believable.

“So, he turns to leave and she ends up chop blocking him from behind and she goes to put him in the figure eight, and she loses his leg, so poor Drew Gulak has to hold his legs in the right position because she doesn’t actually have the hold on right,'' said Alvaraez.

Dave Meltzer stated that Gulak was very professional during the segment. However, he also said that WWE tends to release superstars after such segments, and Drew Gulak might be in danger of getting cut soon.

2) Kushida set to join NJPW after being let go by WWE?

As reported earlier, former Cruiserweight champion Kushida is no longer a part of the company. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, he will be heading back to NJPW in June.

Meltzer also revealed that the company didn't release Kushida, but his contract expired this week. He also revealed that it wasn't a secret that he was not going to re-sign with the promotion once his contract expired. It is believed that the veteran will return to NJPW at the Dominion show in June.

1) Rumors on Bray Wyatt joining to WWE or AEW

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer replied to a fan's query about WWE and AEW's interest in Bray Wyatt. He revealed that the former Universal Champion has a very high asking price as of now.

The Eater of Worlds was let go in 2021 as part of budget cuts. Wyatt is one of the few top names who left WWE but did not appear in AEW. He is currently focused on his Hollywood career. However, it is clear that he is still interested in returning to the ring if one of the companies chooses to match his asking price for a return.

