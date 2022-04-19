WWE Rumor Roundup: Former champion has been let go by the company, massive superstar frustrated with Vince McMahon for not being used properly, Roman Reigns' possible future

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try to bring the biggest rumors and stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting topics revolving around names like Alexa Bliss, Roman Reigns, and Kushida.

The Universal Champion Roman Reigns might have become the new undisputed world champion in the company, but there are no concrete plans for him. Recent reports have indicated that WWE is undecided on what direction they want to take with him as the champion. Let's take a look at what the future might hold for Roman Reigns, among other topics.

3) Alexa Bliss is frustrated with WWE and has complained to Vince McMahon

As per Fightful Select, Alexa Bliss is not happy with her position in the company. They reported that WWE had no concrete plans for her leading up to WrestleMania 38 despite her match at Elimination Chamber. The former women's champion was allegedly willing to work at WrestleMania but pitches for her match were shot down.

They also revealed that Little Miss Bliss has been very transparent with her frustrations and has voiced them directly to Vince McMahon backstage. It was believed that she had to miss WrestleMania because of her wedding, but that may not be the whole truth.

2) Rumors on Kushida being done with WWE

Former Cruiserweight Champion Kushida is reportedly done with the company. Fightful Select has reported that the star has left, but the reason is unknown. While one of their sources said it was due to budget cuts, there is also a belief that his deal has expired.

Kushida joined WWE in 2019 and remained on NXT without making a major impact. Considering that he was a big name in Japan, fans believed he wasn't used to his full potential. The star's profile on the website has been moved to the alumni section.

3) Who will be Roman Reigns' next challenger?

Roman Reigns became the undisputed world champion in WWE after his win against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. However, it is still not clear who he will feud with next. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are three contenders for Reigns as of now - Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and Bobby Lashley.

Meltzer revealed that McIntyre has been working against Reigns on house shows, and he was earmarked for a big feud with The Tribal Chief following WrestleMania 38, making him the obvious choice.

Rhodes and Lashley are already involved in programs against Seth Rollins and Omos respectively. Meltzer said that Roman could likely face Cody at SummerSlam and Drew at the stadium show in Cardiff.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Did Alexa Bliss deserve to be on WrestleMania? Yes No 21 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy