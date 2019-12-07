WWE Rumor Roundup: Backstage news on a SmackDown Superstar possibly getting fired, Big title plans for Braun Strowman - 6th December 2019

Vince McMahon and Braun Strowman.

Welcome to another edition of the daily rumor roundup. We've got a lot to cover today as there are tons of good rumors doing the rounds in the WWE.

TLC was in the spotlight as the company has kept a tight lid over the match card of the show. We now know the matches as well as a few big surprises that could be in store for the card.

As always, the big names feature in our collection of the best bits of WWE speculation circulating across the interwebs.

Paul Heyman, Braun Strowman, Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan, Bray Wyatt, and Vince McMahon are just some of the names that make it to today's list.

Let's cut the build-up and get right into the biggest rumors of the day:

#1. The reason why WWE has not fired Jeff Hardy, company's message to him revealed

Jeff Hardy has had a rough year.

The 3-time WWE Champion's current status has been a topic of intense discussion amongst the wrestling fans in recent weeks, with many wondering why the company has not fired him yet.

As revealed by Mike Johnson on PWInsider Elite Audio, WWE told Jeff Hardy to take his health and sobriety very seriously and the Superstar has reciprocated positively by putting in the effort to bring about a much-needed change in his life.

It was added that the company can not let him go as he's doing exactly what's being asked of him.

Johnson had the following to say:

“Jeff Hardy’s deal is that it’s frozen cause he’s hurt. So, they’ve tacked time on so why would they fire him when they can hold him even longer? As we know Jeff is in the middle of another legal quandary. I can tell you from a source very close to the situation that WWE strongly implored Jeff to address his health and we’re told that Jeff is doing that and really aggressively dove right into it. So, you can’t fire the guy when he’s doing what you ask him to do. We’ll see what happens when he goes to court.” H/t Credit: WrestleTalk

Jeff Hardy has not been seen on WWE TV since the end of April when he was forced out of action due to a knee injury. Ever since then, the Charismatic Enigma has been arrested twice for DUI and DWI related offences.

The 42-year-old SmackDown Superstar seems to be working hard towards getting his life back on track and if it all goes to plan, he should be back in action sooner rather than later.

It was also reported by Dave Meltzer quite a while back that WWE would not fire Hardy as he could be an asset for AEW if he signs with WWE's rivals.

The company is trying to help the former WWE Champion and the good news is that he has responded with the intent to improve.

