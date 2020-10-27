WWE Rumor Roundup: Backstage turmoil over Randy Orton's win, his title reign in jeopardy; Jeff Hardy's message to RAW Superstar's wife; Threat sent to Roman Reigns- 27th October 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where the article tries and brings the biggest rumors and updates from the world of WWE. With Hell In A Cell in the rearview mirror, WWE is now on the way to Survivor Series which will see team RAW take on team SmackDown.

On today's edition of the roundup, the article will talk about how Randy Orton's win over Drew McIntyre at Hell In A Cell has affected the locker room. This article will also take a look at WWE's future plans for Randy Orton and how long his title reign is expected to be.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the biggest stories of the day:

#5 Backstage confusion after Randy Orton won the WWE Championship

Randy Orton finally managed to beat Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship inside Hell in a Cell. The Viper is now a 14-time World Champion. However, as per Fightful Select, Orton's win led to backstage confusion as the locker room was not expecting Orton to go over McIntyre at the show. The reason for that was WWE's booking of Randy Orton as of late.

It has been reported that there was 'plenty of confusion' backstage in the WWE regarding the decision to put the WWE Championship on Randy Orton. The reason for the confusion is similar to the sentiments of the online fan base. (H/t: SportsKeeda)

The report also stated that Fightful spoke to multiple wrestlers who were confused at the timing of Randy Orton winning the WWE Championship. They believed that while Orton was being heavily protected around the time of SummerSlam, his recent losses at the hands of Drew McIntyre made his title win at Hell In A Cell confusing.

Apart from that, there is some backstage talk on Randy Orton's reign as the WWE Champion and how long it may last. This topic will be further covered in this article.