WWE Rumor Roundup - Bad WrestleMania news for Brock Lesnar, Top Superstar added to injury-prone list - 25th February 2020

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

Welcome to our daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we give a rundown of all the biggest speculation coming in from the WWE.

While WWE added the final touches to the Super ShowDown card on the most recent episode of RAW, a majority of the rumors revolve around WrestleMania.

A top champion could lose his title at the Show of Shows as Vince McMahon may have found his next big babyface Superstar.

A talented Superstar may have also been added to the dreaded injury-prone list. Brock Lesnar could be in line to face a popular Superstar in a first-time-ever dream match after WrestleMania.

There was also a report about John Cena being a fan of a talented Superstar backstage. There was also some speculation with regards to the outcome of the Undertaker and AJ Styles match. We have picked out five of the newsworthy stories and on that note, let's take a look at each one of them in a little more detail:

#5. Vince McMahon is firmly behind Drew McIntyre to defeat Brock Lesnar

While Brock Lesnar may see it as bad news, Vince McMahon is backing the Drew McIntyre project and that should please the fans.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co's Paul Davis, Vince McMahon wants to push McIntyre as the next big face of the company.

The current plan is for the Scottish Psychopath to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and to have a solid reign with the WWE Championship after the show. WWE has also reportedly lined up Seth Rollins as one of the title contenders for McIntyre after 'Mania.

McMahon feels McIntyre is a perfect company representative as he conducts himself like a top talent during interviews and media interactions. It was also revealed that McMahon and McIntyre share a very good relationship backstage.

A source had the following to say to Davis:

"Vince likes everything about him and thinks he represents the company well when he does media appearances. He looks good and talks well and that is what Vince is looking for. Drew has already established a relationship with Vince like most top guys do.”

It was also added that Vince McMahon is highly unlikely to change his mind when it comes to making McIntyre the new WWE Champion.

