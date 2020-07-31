WWE Rumor Roundup: Big debut set for SummerSlam, former WWE Champion was backstage on RAW and more - 31st July 2020

Welcome to the final edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup in the month of July. We have once again taken the time to go through all the top sources and reports related to WWE to bring you the very best rumors and news articles.

In today's edition, we take a look at Randy Orton hitting back at fans for a particular chant, and also have Matt Riddle revealing the match that got him into WWE. Before that, we have have Vince McMahon talking about the recent firing of Paul Heyman and also the two headline-makers of the day.

Big debut set for WWE SummerSlam

Dominik Mysterio might be set to make his big debut in WWE at SummerSlam this year. The plan right now is to have a tag-match between the Mysterios and Rollins/Murphy but things could change in Rey does not sign a new deal.

However, Tom Colohue adds that if Rey Mysterio does not put pen to a new deal, it might be Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins on the pay-per-view! On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue told Korey Gunz:

"The Mysterios vs. Rollins & Murphy feud is really up in the air at the minute. It is currently on the SummerSlam agenda to have Rey and Dominik Mysterio against Seth Rollins and Murphy. However, that really depends on if Rey Mysterio signs a new deal. It's also possible that we could see Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in a singles match, but that would be done as a way to convince Rey Mysterio, by saying that here, 'we're pushing your son'."

Dominik Mysterio has been trying to get the revenge for his father's eye injury for a long time and is waiting to get into the ring with Rollins.