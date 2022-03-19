WWE Rumor Roundup: Big E's replacement, Backstage details on Brock Lesnar getting busted open recently, Update on Asuka's return

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. Here we'll take a look at the biggest rumors from the world of WWE in the past 24 hours. This time, Big E and Brock Lesnar are in the mix, along with an update on Asuka's much-awaited return.

We have a few backstage details on The Beast Incarnate's appearance at Madison Square Garden where he was busted open by Roman Reigns. Also, Big E's immediate replacement seems to have been named following his injury last week on SmackDown.

So, without further ado, let's dive into these rumors.

#3. Details on Brock Lesnar bleeding at MSG Live Event

Brock Lesnar defended the WWE Championship against Austin Theory a couple of weeks ago at Madison Square Garden. Leading up to the event, rumors swirled of a major surprise taking place.

A big moment did indeed transpire as Roman Reigns caused Lesnar to bleed. However, there was no blading involved.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Beast Incarnate was always supposed to bleed. While WWE has long banned blading, Brock Lesnar was busted open hard-way by the steel steps.

There may be blood tonight too, as he and Reigns are set to come face-to-face on SmackDown. The two will headline WrestleMania with both world titles on the line in a Unification Match.

#2. Rumor on Asuka's WWE return

Asuka has not been seen on WWE television for over seven months, with her last match coming in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of The Empress of Tomorrow, who underwent shoulder surgery last year. There have been claims that she's ready to return, but it's yet to happen.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed that plans for Asuka's comeback have been discussed within WWE. There were hopes that she would return in the spring, which remains a possibility.

The multi-time Women's Champion could return during WrestleMania weekend, either at The Show of Shows or on the RAW after it.

#1. Xavier Woods to take Big E's place on Live Events

One member out, one member in for The New Day.

Big E suffered a broken neck last week following a freak accident involving Ridge Holland. He will miss a significant amount of time, but his in-ring career is not over. Dave Meltzer reported that he is expected to make a full recovery and eventually return. The report also mentioned Big E's immediate replacement.

Fellow New Day member Xavier Woods will take E's place to team with Kofi Kingston on the weekend Live Events, according to Meltzer. The King of the Ring is returning from his own injury, having missed two months of in-ring action.

All three members of The New Day were set to reunite for a WrestleMania match against Sheamus, Holland, and Butch (FKA Pete Dunne). It remains to be seen who will replace Big E in this match if it goes ahead at all.

Look back at some of the top rumors from a few months ago and see how they played out in our weekly WWE Rumor Review HERE.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

LIVE POLL Q. Will the planned six-man tag team match happen at WrestleMania 38? Yes, with a replacement for Big E No 8 votes so far