WWE Rumor Roundup: Big name officially quits the company; 3 former World Champions test positive for COVID-19; Update on Brock Lesnar's future with the company - 3rd September 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring to you the biggest stories and updates from the day. There has been a lot of buzz as of late in regards to Brock Lesnar and what his future with WWE might be.

While it is stated that Lesnar's contract with WWE has expired, it is still believed that he will return soon. We will talk about why WWE has not made any statement regarding the expiry of the contract and when Brock Lesnar can be expected back in the company.

So without any further ado, let us jump right in and take a look at the big stories of the day:

#5 Mauro Ranallo officially done with WWE

It was announced that former WWE SmackDown and NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo has officially quit WWE. Ranallo had been serving as the 'voice of NXT' for the past few years. However, he had not been seen on the black and gold brand for the past couple of weeks.

Dave Meltzer of WON revealed that the reason behind WWE and Ranallo parting ways is because Ranallo wanted to step away from his weekly NXT duties. He allegedly believed that it is better to quit now, rather than being pushed out by the company.

Here is what Mauro Ranallo stated:

Advertisement

''I appreciate the opportunity I had to realize my childhood dream of working in sports entertainment, and I wish WWE well in the future. Now I want to direct my focus and devote my time to my other projects and to my mental health charitable activities and the well-being of my mother and myself.''

Former WWE Superstar and 5-time IC Champion Wade Barrett has been brought in by the WWE to join the NXT commentary table as a replacement for Mauro Ranallo.