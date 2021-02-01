WWE Rumor Roundup - Big news on Brock Lesnar's status, Former World Champion wants Paul Heyman 'out of his job', $500 billion lawsuit filed - 31st January 2021

It's Royal Rumble weekend in the WWE, and as expected, the majority of the news stories revolve around WWE's plans for the massive PPV.

WrestleMania has also been discussed in detail over the past few weeks. Now, the updates regarding several big names have also come to light. We have some clarity on the WWE statuses of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey.

A top WWE Superstar has revealed that he would love to see Paul Heyman lose his job. Elsewhere, a fan filed an outrageous $500 billion lawsuit against WWE.

A famous tag team also teased an in-ring return for WrestleMania. On that note, let's take a look at the latest WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5 Brock Lesnar's WWE status

Brock Lesnar during one of his recent sightings.

Brock Lesnar has been spotted only twice since he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Both occasions happened outside WWE, and the Beast Incarnate was seen sporting a rugged new look.

It's only evident that we talk about Brock Lesnar as we prepare to enter the WrestleMania season.

Will The Beast Incarnate show up at Royal Rumble or on the road to WrestleMania 37?

Dave Meltzer revealed during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Brock Lesnar is yet to re-sign with WWE. The former WWE Champion's contract expired following WrestleMania 36, and he has been a free agent ever since.

While anything is possible, Meltzer stated that there are currently no plans for Brock Lesnar to be at Royal Rumble. The plans can change instantly in WWE, but no backstage updates from a creative standpoint have been reported yet.

Lesnar is still expected to sign a new WWE contract when the time is right, and that would only happen when Vince McMahon comes up with a storyline to reintroduce the Beast Incarnate on WWE TV.

