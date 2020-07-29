WWE Rumor Roundup: Big SummerSlam plans changed, Vince McMahon's 'wacky' idea, Backstage news on AJ Styles and more - 29th July 2020

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we take a look at the top stories. We have gone through all the top sources of information and compiled this article to bring you just the best news and rumors of the day.

In today's roundup, we take a look at how Randy Orton was responsible for the change in a Monday Night RAW match, Jox Moxley taking a shot at Vince McMahon again and some interesting backstage news on AJ Styles. Before we get to all that, here are the top headline-makers of the day:

WWE's big SummerSlam plans changed

WWE have changed their plans for SummerSlam, according to Dave Meltzer. The Wrestling Observer journalist reports that Asuka was supposed to retain the WWE RAW Women's Championship and defend it at SummerSlam.

Moreover, she was reportedly supposed to defend it against Kairi Sane, but that was changed as the Japanese star was on her way out of WWE. The report adds that it was then changed to Asuka vs. whoever attacks Sane and now again, those plans have also been changed.

With Sasha Banks now the WWE RAW Women's Champion, Meltzer reports that plans were all last-minute changes. He said on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio:

There were so many changes made including the Asuka and Sasha Banks stuff. That was all changed. Originally Asuka was going to defend the title against whoever injured Kairi and that was as of, at least Sunday night or Monday morning of last week right before the tapings [and] they tore that all up.” (h/tWrestlingNews.co)

Sane has now left WWE and her departure has been confirmed. Reports suggest that she will still be helping out from Japan but would not be involved in in-ring action for the foreseeable future.