The WWE's focus is now all about building up towards Survivor Series, with several developments unfolding on the latest episodes of RAW and SmackDown. As always, there is a lot to discuss from the WWE and we'll cover the biggest stories in today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup.

A legendary Superstar's WWE contract has expired, while there is speculation that the multiple-time World Champion could make an AEW appearance soon.

Rey Mysterio also commented on Aalyah's storyline with Murphy and how it has affected the relationship between father and daughter.

Details and the reaction of Vince McMahon not wanting a Superstar to become a World Champion have also been revealed.

WWE's possible plans for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship reign have also been disclosed. On top of that, a big Superstar from SmackDown's new music soon that would complement the new character presentation could be in the works.

On that note, here is the latest installment of the WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5 Sting's WWE contract has expired, speculation on possible AEW appearance

WWE has removed Sting's merchandise from WWEShop.com. The move has led to many rumors doing the rounds about the WWE Hall of Famer's status in the company.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Sting's WWE contract might have expired months ago, which explains why his merch was taken off the online store. The same thing happened in Brock Lesnar's case, as the Beast Incarnate's WWE deal expired at WrestleMania 36 and his merch vanished from the WWE Shop.

What should #Sting and #WWE have done different during their time together?



Try searching for Sting on the WWE Shop. You won't find any search results.



We've seen this before as it was how we learned Brock Lesnar's contract had expired.

Sting was on a Legends contract with the WWE. As things stand, he is reportedly open to joining other companies.

AEW is all set to air the Full Gear show this week, and there is speculation regarding Sting possibly appearing on the show. AEW is teasing a "shocking moment," and Sting would be a big signing if the company gets him on board.

Meltzer, however, noted that the smart thing to do would be for AEW to wait for the fans to be back in more massive quantities before trying to get Sting.

"It's up, and I mean, it might have been up for a while because when you pull the merchandise with the Lesnar thing, that means your contract was up probably six months ago. You know, because they have a period after the contract is up where they are allowed to sell your stuff and so, that period just have ended. I don't know the timeframe, but I think it's a several month timeframe.

"So, for whatever reason, and I would not imagine that they would not want Sting, although the deal they may have made for Sting at the time they made the deal may have been a lot more than a normal Legends guy. And if that's the case, maybe they didn't want it. I don't know if Sting, I mean, I don't know the situation of what was offered to Sting, if anything was offered to Sting. If they felt they got all the use out of Sting that they can because he is not going to wrestle again.

"It's interesting too because if he is free and clear, I don't know that you want to put him on AEW, but I would. After all, he can't wrestle, but there is a temptation not to spend; I wouldn't want to spend a lot of money through on him. But there is always that temptation because he was such a big star, and you know again, I wouldn't do it now anyway. But like when the crowds are back as far as bringing him back for a PPV appearance or to be in someone's corner or something, it would get a giant pop. It would get some interest. But not as a regular 52-week-a-year character. That would be insane at this point." H/t Sportskeeda

While Sting is retired, he would still be a significant asset to All Elite Wrestling and can be used in various capacities.