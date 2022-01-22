WWE Rumor Roundup - Superstar's release request rejected, Sami Zayn's future, Major name returning for WrestleMania (January 21st, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of our daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we list down all the prominent backstage notes and speculation from professional wrestling.

Despite the recent spree of releases, the company has reportedly turned down the release request of a popular superstar. More backstage details regarding the star's status have also emerged online.

While one top name wants to leave WWE, the company was successful in re-signing a veteran superstar from SmackDown. We ended the brief edition of the rumor roundup with updates on Drew McIntyre's recovery and his desire to make it back in time for WrestleMania.

#1. WWE turns down Mustafa Ali's release request

Mustafa Ali's public release request sent shockwaves across the wrestling world as the superstar still has multiple years left on his contract. Fightful Select reports that WWE denied Mustafa Ali his release after talking backstage with the superstar.

Company officials informed Mustafa Ali that the company was not planning on granting his release at this time.

During discussions between Ali and the higher-ups, the term "value" was reportedly brought up a lot. However, Fightful couldn't get the specifics regarding the word and why it was often mentioned during the talks between both parties.

Mustafa Ali has not been on WWE TV since he had a heated backstage argument with Vince McMahon regarding a creative decision.

As noted above, Mustafa Ali still has a lot of time left on his current WWE deal, and it would be interesting to see how the company deals with the unhappy superstar and his complicated status.

#2. Sami Zayn signs a new contract

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Sticking around and having fun, that’s the Sami Zayn way. Sticking around and having fun, that’s the Sami Zayn way.

Fightful was the first to report on Sami Zayn re-signing with the WWE earlier in the week. The former Intercontinental Champion has extended his deal and is expected to be a WWE Superstar for a few more years.

It was noted that Sami Zayn was private about his negotiations but was given a clear impression that the company wanted to 'retain his services'.

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Sami Zayn signed his contract extension a few weeks back when Kevin Owens penned a new deal.

"Zayn (Rami Sebei, 37) signed a multi-year new contract. This actually took place back the same time Owens signed, and we noted that the locker room talk was that he signed," wrote Dave Meltzer.

Sami Zayn's contract signing coincided with his entertaining angle with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, and in hindsight, everything worked out perfectly for the Canadian star.

"Unlike with Owens, it wasn't confirmed by company sources past other wrestlers. But the signing coincided with when they had him start working with Lesnar and Reigns on SmackDown," said Meltzer

Sami Zayn is one of the most versatile talents in the business, and locking him down for a few more years is an excellent decision from the promotion.

#3. Backstage update on Drew McIntyre's status and return

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Drew McIntyre has been doing rehab and decompression therapy on his neck.



He’s taking the John Cena approach of double sessions six days a week and is pretty insistent he’ll make it back for WrestleMania



- WON Drew McIntyre has been doing rehab and decompression therapy on his neck. He’s taking the John Cena approach of double sessions six days a week and is pretty insistent he’ll make it back for WrestleMania- WON https://t.co/ML39rZFjBh

Drew McIntyre was unfortunately pulled from WWE TV via an assault angle at the Day 1 event. It was later revealed that The Scottish Warrior was dealing with legitimate neck issues and was ruled out of Royal Rumble.

While the former WWE Champion is not slated to be at the Rumble, McIntyre is working tirelessly towards a WrestleMania return, and he has even drawn inspiration from John Cena.

Drew McIntyre is currently undoing rehabilitation and has adopted the 'John Cena approach' by doubling his therapy sessions.

"Regarding McIntyre, he's been doing rehab and decompression therapy on his neck. He's taking the John Cena approach of double sessions six days a week and is pretty insistent he'll make it back for WrestleMania," reported Dave Meltzer.

The 2-time World Champion is confident of a 'Mania' return, and the creative team will also undoubtedly have some significant plans for the returning star.

Feel free to share your views on the rumors covered in today's Rumor Roundup. We'll see you again tomorrow for another stacked lineup.

Edited by Brandon Nell

