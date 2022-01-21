Former WWE Champion set to return for WrestleMania; big similarity to John Cena revealed - Reports

Drew McIntyre has been compared to WWE legend John Cena. McIntyre was written off from television after a brutal attack by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. However, it was later revealed that he had been suffering from legitimate neck issues.

The Scottish Warrior will likely miss the Royal Rumble this year. He was an early favourite to win the match and then get added to the main event picture at WrestleMania. However, the plans have changed since.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Drew McIntyre has taken the 'John Cena' approach to recovery. Despite missing the Royal Rumble, he is expected to return for WrestleMania.

''Regarding McIntyre, he’s been doing rehab and decompression therapy on his neck. He’s taking the John Cena approach of double sessions six days a week and is pretty insistent he’ll make it back for WrestleMania,'' said Meltzer.

WWE is keeping a close eye on Drew McIntyre in the hopes he can return for WrestleMania

Dave Meltzer noted earlier that WWE had plans to have Drew McIntyre feature prominently at WrestleMania.

Even though he may not be able to win the Royal Rumble, it is almost certain that The Scottish Warrior will have a big role to play at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

He went on to detail the extent of McIntyre's injury and how Vince McMahon's promotion are keeping a close eye on him over the next week:

"Legitimately, McIntyre’s neck has been bothering him for months and if he kept going, he was on the way to major surgery. As of a few days ago, the plan was for McIntyre to have the neck looked at extensively over the next week,'' said Meltzer

We hope that McIntyre has a speedy recovery and is back in action before WrestleMania this year.

