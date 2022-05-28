WWE Rumor Roundup - Big twist in Brock Lesnar's MITB plans, Update on the disappearance of another top female star, and more

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. The controversy surrounding Sasha Banks and Naomi isn't simmering down as more details on the controversial RAW walkout have emerged online.

We also have an update regarding a top female star's recent absence. Money in the Bank was in the news this week due to an unforeseen location change, which has seemingly affected Brock Lesnar's plans.

#1. Uncertainty over WWE's Money in the Bank plans for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

Money in the Bank is slated to happen in July, and WWE recently made a massive change to the premium live event. As announced by the company, MITB 2022 has been moved from the Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Arena.

The decision has impacted well-laid plans as Brock Lesnar was scheduled to make his return for Money in the Bank. Regarding Roman Reigns' creative direction, reports suggest he might still be in line to face Riddle on the show.

WWE was previously preparing for a stadium show, and Brock Lesnar was booked to add some star power to the match card. However, the situation with Lesnar has undergone a big twist:

''However, everything regarding both Reigns and Brock Lesnar for Money in the Bank is now said to be up in the air. Reigns vs. Riddle could still happen. We have no idea on Lesnar, who was booked on the show because it was at a stadium,'' said Meltzer.

Brock Lesnar has not competed since losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, and he could be on the sidelines for longer than expected.

#2. The reason why Sasha Banks and Naomi's merchandise was pulled from WWE Shop

Sasha Banks and Naomi are facing the consequences of the rebellious act on RAW. As announced by Michael Cole on SmackDown, the duo has been suspended indefinitely. It was later revealed that Banks and Naomi's merchandise was also removed from the online store.

Dave Meltzer reported that pulling Banks and Naomi's merch was WWE's way of sending a message to the locker room.

Company officials will not accept talent walking out of shows and have taken steps to prevent the same from happening going forward. Here's what was revealed in the Newsletter:

"As far as the suspension goes, that was inevitable. As far as pulling the merchandise, that was done, according to people close to the situation, to send a message to the locker room," stated Meltzer.

Sasha Banks and Naomi are staring at an uncertain future as WWE continues to punish them for their actions.

#3. Backstage news on Zelina Vega's status

Queen Zelina has vanished from TV, and many fans have inquired about the superstar's whereabouts. PWInsider revealed that Zelina is currently out of action due to an injury.

Vega reportedly suffered an undisclosed injury in the ring and is expected to be away from programming for 6-8 weeks. The former Women's Tag Team Champion is scheduled to be back in time for SummerSlam.

"For those who have asked about WWE's Queen Zelina Vega disappearing off television, we've confirmed Vega has been out of the ring following an in-ring injury that required surgery," reported Mike Johnson.

Zelina Vega returned to WWE in July 2021, eight months after her release. The 31-year-old star has since been a dependable talent for Vince McMahon's organization and has followed every directive from the boss.

It was reported that Zelina could receive a singles push once she is ready to compete in a couple of months:

"There has been talk about her receiving a push upon her return as sources have noted her willingness to do what was requested of her and her hard work has been noticed behind the scenes," disclosed PWInsider's report.

Plans change at the drop of a hat in WWE, and it will be fascinating to see if Zelina gets rewarded for her recent work during SummerSlam season.

