WWE Rumor Roundup: Big update on Hurt Business reunion this week, 36-year-old heel injured before WrestleMania match, main event plans for The Bloodline

Welcome back to another exciting edition of WWE Rumor Roundup. Today's list includes massive updates on a long-awaited reunion and potential main events at both WrestleMania nights.

Additionally, a former champion sustained an injury before WrestleMania, and there was finally a word on Bray Wyatt's possible return. It is worth noting that the promotion has booked an action-packed episode for RAW before WrestleMania 39.

Here, we look at the rumors that have dominated WWE headlines over the past 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 WWE reportedly planning Hurt Business reunion on RAW before WrestleMania

Bobby Lashley has been missing from television since Bray Wyatt's absence jeopardized their planned WrestleMania match. The All Mighty returned to in-ring action at the latest Road to WrestleMania house show, where he competed in a triple-threat match for the United States Championship. Lashley is expected to return on RAW this week, desperate to find a WrestleMania opponent.

However, the latest backstage reports suggest he might be involved in a huge surprise on RAW before WrestleMania. The Hurt Business reunion is seemingly in the works, and the heel stable could be back together after more than eight months. The report further claims that the faction could include Omos, booked for a "weigh-in" segment with Brock Lesnar tonight.

#2 First hint for Bray Wyatt's return likely to be dropped on RAW tonight

Bray Wyatt was scheduled to lock horns with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, those plans were derailed after he suffered from an undisclosed physical illness. The match was seemingly scrapped when Bray Wyatt stopped appearing on television, leaving Lashley hunting for a new WrestleMania opponent. However, there might be a last-minute change in plans involving Bray as the former Universal Champion is reportedly set to return.

As per the latest backstage reports, WWE plans to tease Bray Wyatt's return on tonight's RAW. The show will seemingly feature a few QR codes directing viewers towards The Eater of Worlds. As of this writing, there is no concrete update on whether he or Uncle Howdy will appear on the red brand this week.

#3 WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey reportedly injured ahead of WrestleMania

Ronda Rousey recently returned on SmackDown alongside Shayna Baszler as the duo demanded a spot in the upcoming Women's WrestleMania Showcase match. This bout will feature four tag teams, and the promotion is yet to reveal the final set of participants.

Latest reports claim that although Rousey inserted herself into the Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match, she is seemingly dealing with an injury. The former women's champion has reportedly broken a bone in her forearm. It remains to be seen how WWE will use the injured superstar in the WrestleMania Showcase match.

#4 Potential update on WrestleMania main event plans for The Bloodline - Roman Reigns and The Usos

There has been a lot of speculation over WrestleMania Night One, with reports suggesting that WWE will pick between the SmackDown Women's Championship match and the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match to headline the show. The latest backstage report claims that the higher-ups are pushing for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos to close out the event's first night.

There have been rumors of Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley gaining preference for "political reasons," but it appears that people who would usually know the confirmed match card have not been informed about the same.

Thus, there's still a good chance that The Bloodline members will be in the main event of both WrestleMania nights. The Usos are rumored to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship on night one, and Roman Reigns will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line on night two.

