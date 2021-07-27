WWE Rumor Roundup: Big update on The Rock's return, Hall of Famer finally cleared to compete, McMahon 'testing' top superstar by making him job? (27th July 2021)

Welcome to 27th July, 2021 edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup. In this edition, we will try and bring the biggest backstage stories and rumors from the world of WWE. WWE is gearing up for SummerSlam and some major changes are expected in WWE soon.

One of the biggest stories is that The Rock may be returning to WWE this year itself. We will talk about when The Brahma Bull is likely to return along with many other interesting topics. This article will also take a look at why Vince McMahon is booking a young talent in a perplexing manner, a legend could return to in-ring action and much more.

Let us now dive straight in and take a look at some big stories and rumors related to WWE:

#5 The Rock to return to WWE at Survivor Series?

Here is our conversation on @Matmenpodcast regarding the Rock returning at Survivor Serieshttps://t.co/2V96hlf66L — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 22, 2021

There have been rumors floating around about The Rock possibly returning to WWE. While it is widely believed that The Great One will be back by WrestleMania 38 next year for a match against Roman Reigns, the exact time of his return was unknown.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast has reported that the former WWE Champion is scheduled to return at Survivor Series this year.

"Hearing from a Source that The Rock is currently planned to be at this year's Survivor Series." said Zarian.

He further revealed that just like John Cena, The Rock will not be tied to any one brand and will be making appearances on both RAW and SmackDown.

“I can tell you, USA Network tentatively wants him on that Monday. By the way, he’s gonna go everywhere. This isn’t like a RAW storyline. He’s going to be on everything,” added Andrew Zarian.

It is believed that Roman Reigns' Head of the Table story could conclude at WrestleMania 38 when he takes on The Rock, who is also a member of Reigns' family.

