WWE Rumor Roundup: Bobby Lashley to face attitude era legend at WrestleMania? Brock Lesnar's backstage behaviour, 8-time WWE champion's return update

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and stories from the world of wrestling.

In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting topics involving big names like Shane McMahon, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns.

Rumors have suggested that Shane McMahon's recent return has not gone well backstage.

The former tag team champion is allegedly looking out for himself and picking fights backstage if he doesn't get what he wants.

We will take an in-depth look into Shane O'Mac's behavior, among other interesting topics.:

#3 Bobby Lashley to face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania?

Ringside News has stated that while there was an idea for Shane McMahon to face Bobby Lashley before Day 1, the plan is no longer in place. Lashley won the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble and will be defending it inside the Elimination Chamber.

However, there are no concrete plans for the WWE title for WrestleMania as of now.

While the idea may not be in consideration now, the lack of fresh opponents for Bobby Lashley for WrestleMania could lead to a match against Shane McMahon, considering how much weight McMahon has been pulling backstage recently.

#2 Brock Lesnar pushed to dominate the Royal Rumble match

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, it was Brock Lesnar's call to dominate the Royal Rumble match. He wanted himself to be booked strongly for his upcoming match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Meltzer said that Brock Lesnar always gets what he wants and a lot of talent in the Royal Rumble match got 'murdered' just because of Lesnar's whim.

The Beast Incarnate went on to win the Royal Rumble match by eliminating multiple top names.

#1 Update on The Rock's possible WWE return

Ringside News has stated that there are plans for Ronda Rousey to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38.

It was also reported that the much-hyped match between Roman Reigns and The Rock is likely to happen at WrestleMania 39, even though it's not 100% definite as of now.

As per prior reports, The Rock was set to face Roman Reigns this year at WrestleMania. However, the match could not take place due to The Rock's prior commitments.

