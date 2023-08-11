WWE Rumor Roundup: Bray Wyatt's status, popular RAW star's push halted?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE rumor roundup, where we bring you the latest rumors and reports from the wrestling world. The company has been building some big stories since SummerSlam, and fans could see things shake up following a massive return.

Today’s rumors include some big names, including Bray Wyatt and Matt Riddle. While the former has been out with an undisclosed illness, Riddle has been part of some mixed bookings in recent months.

So without further ado, check out the latest rumors from WWE today.

#3. WWE to repackage tag team

Maximum Male Models have been trying to work their way up on the main roster for over a year. After a pairing with LA Knight initially, ma.çé and mån.sôör started working with Maxxine Dupri as their manager.

However, Maxxine has moved on to work with Alpha Academy on RAW. This has left ma.çé and mån.sôör without a manager and any good storylines.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, there were discussions during SummerSlam weekend within the company to reportedly repackage the WWE tag team. Some fans have even suggested sending ma.çé and mån.sôör to NXT for a fresh start.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



I thought they were good as is. Very entertaining duo There was internal discussion of repackaging them a couple months back that picked up again this weekend when I talked to people in Detroit.I thought they were good as is. Very entertaining duo twitter.com/WrestlingHumbl…

Maximum Male Models had many entertaining segments on the main roster over the past year. However, ma.çé and mån.sôör failed to get over in the ring even though they are good wrestlers. The creative team generally used them as enhancement talent.

#2. Matt Riddle’s push is reportedly being halted

Matt Riddle was one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE. The Original Bro enjoyed a great run with Randy Orton as RK-Bro. They won the RAW Tag Team Championship and had a decent run before Orton was injured and Riddle got into a rivalry with Roman Reigns.

Fans have seen Riddle feud with Gunther and Imperium in recent weeks. However, it looks like The Original Bro is losing his push on the main roster.

Riddle recently lost his match against Ludwig Kaiser on RAW last week. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that the former Tag Team Champion is no longer going to get a push and isn’t seen as a top star.

''His losing clean to Kaiser is quite the comedown, but his continually making news for out-of-the-ring things has taken him down from at times main event status. Even when he drew what was a monster number for the time in a match on TV with Reigns and was getting over strong with the public,'' said Meltzer.

It’s no secret that Riddle is among the most unique stars in the company. He has put on some great matches in his WWE career. However, he may be losing his push on the main roster if the reports are to be believed.

#1. Update on Bray Wyatt’s WWE status

Bray Wyatt was last seen in WWE on the February 27, 2023, edition of RAW. He was building a rivalry with Bobby Lashley before the company had to pull him back reportedly due to a real-life illness.

Fans and news outlets have been speculating regarding The Eater of Worlds’ status for months. Some new details have finally emerged regarding Bray Wyatt’s potential return.

Sean Ross Sapp recently reported via Fightful Select that The Eater of Worlds is "closer" to making his way back into the ring. The report also stated that the former WWE Champion had been dealing with an undisclosed illness.

It was also noted that the management has been working closely with him to ensure that his "long-term health" remains the top priority during the entire process.

Fans of Bray Wyatt will only take a sigh of relief once he comes back to the ring. Until then, they will continue to dream of some big matches for him.

Do you want to see Bray Wyatt get into a big rivalry upon his WWE return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

