WWE Rumor Roundup: Breakup with top star reason for former women's champion quitting, Superstar who was originally set to get a big push instead of Lashley revealed - 29th June 2021

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the latest and most interesting topics from the world of WWE. In today's article, we will take a look at why a top female superstar had to leave WWE, who was in line for a major push before Bobby Lashley, and much more.

Plus, this article will also shed light on some interesting backstage developments in regards to Vince McMahon personally hand-picking the superstars of tomorrow. Some backstage ongoings may be the cause for a major superstar's de-push, which we will discuss here. So without any further ado, let's jump right in:

#5 Chyna had quit WWE because of her breakup with Triple H

Former WWE champion Triple H had been in a relationship with Chyna for 5 years before the two called it an end in 2001. Soon after their split, Triple H began dating Stephanie McMahon.

WWE veteran Bruce Prichard revealed on Something To Wrestle that the reason Chyna left WWE was because she wanted to stay away from her ex, Triple H. She thought quitting the company would be in her best interest. He also said that WWE wanted Chyna to stay and had even made her a lucrative offer, which she declined.

"I just think it was a decision by Chyna at that point where she felt that she didn't want to be in the same place where her ex was, and she had the choice," Prichard explained. "She was made an offer to remain with the company, and she made her choice to go somewhere else and do something on her own.

Chyna faced Lita in 2001, which would be her last match in WWE. She worked for other promotions over the years but never returned to WWE. Chyna passed away in 2016 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of Degeneration X.

