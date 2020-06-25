WWE Rumor Roundup: Brock Lesnar accused of 'exposing' himself to former Diva; Bray Wyatt calls out AEW Superstar for stealing his gimmick; Push cancelled for former Champion? - 25 June 2020

Top SmackDown star tested positive for COVID-19, and more!

Welcome to the daily WWE Rumor Roundup for all the big stories and rumors!

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest stories and rumors especially for you.

It has been quite a week in the world of pro-wrestling but the Superstars and personnel involved know that the show must go on. On today's edition, we will talk about what former WWE Superstar Terri Runnels had to say about her backstage encounter with Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt taking a shot at top AEW Superstar and much more.

So without any further ado, let us jump into the biggest rumors and stories of the day:

#5 Brock Lesnar accused of 'exposing' himself by former WWE Diva

Brock Lesnar

Former WWE Diva Terri Runnels was recently a guest on the KEE On Sports Podcast and talked about an incident that had taken place involving Brock Lesnar among other topics such as her experiences in WWE, when she first joined and more.

Terri Runnels is most well-known for her role as the manager of her former husband - Goldust. She has managed multiple Superstars in WWE and has even won the Hardcore Championship in the past.

Here is what Terri Runnels had to say about Brock Lesnar's misconduct:

Brock did something that if it was in today's day and time...You know. He showed his p**** to me and called my name as I was walking past where he was in the dressing room and opened his towel so I could see his manly bits. I would have much rather him not be so disrespectful of a female that's been in this business for as long as I have been. He knew he was gonna have a lot of power, that they were gonna give him the strap but at that point, I'd been in this business a long time. I have respect and what he did was very very wrong. From a respect standpoint, from a sexual harassment standpoint, it was wrong." (h/t sportbible.com)

Brock Lesnar was last seen at WrestleMania 36 where he lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre.

