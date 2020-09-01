WWE Rumor Roundup: Brock Lesnar done with the company, reason for major backstage heat on him revealed; Vince McMahon's instruction for Orton; Roman Reigns blasts fan- 1st September 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring to you the biggest stories and rumors of the day. There had been a lot of buzz lately after WWE removed all merchandise of Brock Lesnar from their website. This led to major speculation regarding the future of the WWE Superstar and if he has left WWE.

On today's edition, we will take an in-depth look at what happened between Lesnar and WWE and if the Beast Incarnate is done with the company. So without further ado, let us jump right in and take a look at the five biggest rumors and stories from the day:

#5 Brock Lesnar's WWE contract has ended

Brock Lesnar

Multi-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is now a free agent. The Beast Incarnate is no longer a WWE Superstar as both parties have failed to come to a common ground for signing a new contract.

There had been a lot of speculation in regards to when Brock Lesnar might return. With Heyman being partnered with Roman Reigns, it was believed that Brock Lesnar might not be coming back anytime soon.

As per PWInsider, Lesnar's contract with WWE is over and the former Universal Champion is done with the company. At least, for now. With the WWE currently having no live crowd, it is likely that WWE doesn't think investing in a high-end contract with Brock Lesnar makes much sense.

"Former WWE and UFC Champion Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent as his most recent deal with World Wrestling Entertainment has expired without the two sides locking in a new contract."

Tom Colohue has stated that WWE will likely bring Brock Lesnar back once the live audience returns to the arena. He also said that Lesnar will probably not go anywhere else as WWE gives him the biggest pay.