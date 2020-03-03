WWE Rumor Roundup: Brock Lesnar threatened to leave if demands were not met, Superstars removed from Elimination Chamber match and more – 3 March 2020

Brock Lesnar

It's a big roundup tonight with updates on Bray Wyatt, Goldberg, Roman Reigns and more! There is also one injured Superstar whose future at WWE is currently unclear.

However, before we get to all that, let us get the two headline-makers out of the way:

Brock Lesnar threatened to leave if demands were not met

Brock Lesnar has the power to demand whatever he wants from WWE as he knows that he has what it takes to pull the crowds. However, this is not something that has gotten to him after he became a top star.

Paul Heyman revealed that Lesnar threatened to quit WWE because he was done waiting in the developmental system. While he was in OVW, Lesnar made it clear that he wanted to be called up or let go. Heyman revealed on the latest episode of Ruthless Aggression:

“Brock Lesnar had learned all he was going to learn in developmental and he was tired of developmental money. Brock Lesnar knew that he was the biggest box-office attraction that WWE was going to have, and Brock Lesnar was tired of waiting. So, Brock made a decision: move me up to the main roster or kiss my a** goodbye. It was a no-brainer of a decision [for WWE].”

Superstars removed from Elimination Chamber match

The Revival were removed from the Elimination Chamber match for the SmackDown tag-titles according to Wrestling Observer, who report that the former champions were not given a spot because they have not yet signed new deals.

Reports suggest that The Revival are on their way out and thus, WWE are not giving them time on TV. Dave Meltzer reports:

So The Revival is not in, and I can sort of see why because they didn't sign the contract.

Well, they are replacing The Revival, who, you know, they are not going to reward them. So, on The Revival thing. So The Revival went to trademark a whole bunch of stuff, and now WWE is trying to trademark a whole bunch of stuff too. No Flips Just Fists, and they are trying to trademark 'The Mechanics', in case they try to use that.

