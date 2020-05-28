WWE Rumor Roundup: Brock Lesnar's backstage heat with Superstar reason for being sent to SmackDown, McMahon gave up on top RAW Superstar, AJ Styles' plans - 27 May 2020

Lesnar/Styles

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we discuss the latest rumors and ongoing updates in the world of WWE.

On today's edition we will talk about the backstage heat between Brock Lesnar and top NXT Star and what affect it could have on the future of the former Champion in NXT. We will also take a look at what plans WWE had for a big match at SummerSlam and the chances of it going ahead as planned.

Apollo Crews finally won a major Championship on RAW but his future success may still be dicey. Let us jump into the biggest rumors and updates from today in order to find out more.

Here are the 5 biggest stories from the world of WWE today:

#5 Reason Matt Riddle is going to SmackDown

Former NXT Tag-Team Champion Matt Riddle is all set to get his main roster call-up, and if reports are to be believed the Original Bro will be moving to SmackDown.

This move to the blue brand surprised many fans as it was expected that Paul Heyman would be interested in Riddle and hence he would likely be called up to Monday Night RAW. So what could be the reason for him not going to RAW?

The answer could be that Brock Lesnar genuinely disliked Riddle and WWE does not want any issue happening backstage between the two. Here is what Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer:

That's a weird one. There's a couple of things. Number 1, Lesnar does dislike him and there's that political situation there. So, that's the only thing I can think of, maybe other than Prichard maybe wanting him. He got AJ and he got Matt Riddle. I mean that's like a pretty good 1-2 punch. We'll see how it works.