WWE Rumor Roundup: CM Punk names 3 Superstars he would like to face, SmackDown star 'done as a full-time wrestler' – 19 March 2020

Vince McMahon was open to cancelling SmackDown after top Superstar's death

Randy Orton hints at being unhappy with WWE for ignoring him

CM Punk

In today's roundup, we take a look at the drastic decision Vince McMahon was ready to make following the untimely death of Eddie Guerrero.

Also in today's roundup, CM Punk reveals the harsh truth about WWE's backstage culture and why Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose are upset with WWE.

Before we get to all that, let's take a look at the headline-makers first:

CM Punk names the 3 WWE Superstars he would like to face on his return

CM Punk has shockingly claimed that he is ready to return to WWE in the right conditions. Firstly, Punk wants the money to be right, while he has also picked three Superstars who would be his dream opponents.

The Best In The World has named John Cena, Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio as the ones he would like to face on his return to the ring. Apart from them, he is also open to working with Will Ospreay.

Talking to Swings & Mrs. With Cody and Jennifer Decker, he said:

If the money was right, I think a guy like Daniel Bryan I would go, ‘I would listen to your idea.’ If you said John Cena, I’d probably listen to your idea. Rey Mysterio, I would listen to your idea. For people I haven’t ever wrestled before? I think Will Ospreay, I would listen to your idea.

But there’s — like, I said, there’s a lot of moving parts. But I’m busy doing other stuff. And nobody, I think, has found the right combination of ways to approach me. It’s not all up to me, ladies and gentlemen. It’s up to the people who actually run the companies. (H/T 411 Mania)

Daniel Bryan confirms retirement talks

Daniel Bryan has claimed that he will no longer be a full-time wrestler after his current contract comes to an end. The former WWE Champion is set to go on 6-week paternity leave and when he returns, there won't be much time left on his contract.

“To me, in my mind, it's almost like, I think I'm done being a full-time wrestler. I love being a dad. I will always love wrestling and I will always want to do wrestling. But when I say 'always want to do wrestling,' that means maybe once a month or once every couple of months.” [H/T Fightful]

Bryan and Brie Bella are expecting their 2nd child in the summer which means he might be off TV after SummerSlam this year.

