WWE Rumor Roundup: CM Punk's sly dig at WrestleMania 37, Daniel Bryan's role in breaking up The New Day, and more - 28th October 2020

Welcome to today's WWE Rumor Roundup, where we take a look at the top WWE stories. One massive Survivor Series match has been announced, while AEW star Miro has heaped praise on a WWE Superstar.

There is also some interesting news on WWE and AEW chasing one of the best wrestlers in the world right now. Before we get to all that, let us take a look at the headline-makers of the day:

Daniel Bryan's role in breaking up The New Day in WWE

WWE finally broke up The New Day in the recent WWE Draft after the trio had worked together for years. Big E was left on SmackDown, while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to Monday Night RAW.

"I’m glad that it wasn’t one of us taking a steel chair to the other. I’m glad there was no permanent split." @WWEBigE to @RyanSatin on The New Day being split up during the 2020 #WWEDraft. pic.twitter.com/WtbnyKRJsC — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 24, 2020

Big E is now set to get a singles push on the blue brand, but it looks like the decision was made by someone new in the creative team. The former Intercontinental Champion has revealed that Daniel Bryan is the one behind the decision. Talking on Gorilla Position, Big E said:

"The nice part too is I feel like I have a voice with the SmackDown creative team. We're able to go back and forth with some ideas and they're actually listening. Also, I have to give credit to Daniel Bryan because the run, the idea for the solo run was from him, like Bryan is the reason.

"He's not just like 'Hey, Big E...' but he's actually a part of the process. He's the one who said 'Hey, this is what we should with Big E' so he's been behind that and for that I'm really grateful but it feels like an environment where I do have a voice.

"I'm not saying that I get to do everything I want to by any means and I also think...I think RAW has a great roster as well, but I love our roster. I look around and I see a lot of talent and a lot of new...especially with this draft. I feel like we got better with the draft when I look around at the roster and just the opportunity to have some fresh match-ups."

Big E is expected to continue receiving his push and was recently involved in a feud with Sheamus on SmackDown. It's unknown what the future holds for him blue brand, but many have touted him as a potential opponent for Roman Reigns.