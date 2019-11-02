WWE Rumor Roundup: Company doesn't want to push a respected Superstar, real reason why Bray Wyatt won the Universal Title - 1st November 2019

Lennard Surrao 02 Nov 2019

Vince McMahon and Bray Wyatt

Today's rumor roundup is stacked due to the fallout of an eventful Crown Jewel PPV. There were interesting backstage updates regarding the big matches that went down in Saudi Arabia.

First and foremost, Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez was never supposed to happen in the manner in which it did as the company had other plans in store for the WWE Championship match. Additionally, another big name was originally discussed to be the Beast Incarnate's opponent at the show.

Bray Wyatt finally captured the Universal Championship and the reason behind the same was also brought to light. WWE also created history at the show by having the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia. There were some intriguing backstage notes regarding the planning that went into the monumental bout.

There was disconcerting news regarding a talented Superstar and about how the company doesn't see him as a top singles star.

WWE also made a big change in their decision regarding Finn Balor's immediate future. Finally, the talk of CM Punk's return could be put to rest as another surprising name has been brought in as Punk's replacement for a role on WWE Backstage.

That was an overview of today's lineup of rumors. On that note, here are the complete details regarding each rumor mentioned above:

#1 The reason why Bray Wyatt won the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel

The Fiend Bray Wyatt finally got his hands on the WWE Universal Championship after a laborious main event in Crown Jewel. The outcome of the match came as a surprise to many fans as SmackDown now has both the top champions of the company.

However, there could be a reason why WWE booked it to happen.

As revealed by Cagesideseats, WWE may have handed Wyatt the Universal Title as they could be planning a big trade between RAW and SmackDown in the future. This could get Wyatt as well as the Universal CHampionship back to RAW. Shifting the attention to speculation of different nature, Dave Meltzer stated on the Wrestling Observer Radio that the company may not even have Wyatt with the title for long and he guessed that the Superstar could even drop the championship at the upcoming Survivor Series PPV.

The most likely scenario right now would be for WWE to use the big trade clause and send Wyatt back to RAW soon.

