Current Champion to get new gimmick?

With Braun Strowman 'drowning' at the end of WWE Extreme Rules, the rumors have begun about him getting a new gimmick. Reports suggest that he could come back 'evolved' and would be seen in a new character when he is back on TV.

Former WWE referee, Jimmy Korderas spoke to WrestlingInc about the swamp match and said:

"I enjoyed parts of it. It's just…where do you go from here? That's the thing and I get it as now we have to wait until either an announcement on WWE.com or until Friday's SmackDown to find out he didn't actually drown,"

"With all due respect to Braun, him heavy breathing for five minutes while he's tied to a chair… Friday night's SmackDown – and I'm backtracking a little bit – when he cut that promo, it just seemed like a lot of, 'Ahhh' and there wasn't pacing. There's something missing from me with Braun. He's big and imposing but there's something that needs to connect the dots with him for me that's not there."

Talking about the possibility of Braun Strowman coming back 'evolved', he said:

"All I can say is I hope you're correct my friend. That's all I can say because right now something is missing. That's the whole thing – you want to be able to connect and invest in these characters. Because of that something lacking in Braun, I am not connecting."