WWE Rumor Roundup: Details on altercation between Lesnar and Vince McMahon; Company's next breakout star chosen; How Shayna Baszler saved Sasha Banks from serious injury on RAW - 6th August 2020

WWE is always on the lookout for the next breakout star and it is being reported that a newcomer has already been chosen as the next big thing in WWE. Former 2-time NXT Women's Champion might be a heel on television but she did something that probably saved Sasha Banks' career on RAW.

We will talk in-depth about these topics and much more.

#5 Backstage fight between former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore recently spoke to Busted Open Radio and talked about the infamous backstage incident when Chris Jericho got furious after Lesnar's match with Randy Orton.

At SummerSlam 2016, Lesnar defeated Orton by elbowing him brutally leading to profuse bleeding. At the time, no one knew if it was a work or legit. As per nZo, Chris Jericho took up a fight with Brock Lesnar which further caused a fight between McMahon and Lesnar.

"There was a real fight that took place that day in the middle of the Garden. Why? Because when you think of Randy and Chris Jericho in SummerSlam [2016], Randy bleeding out. They guys in the locker room are not smart into the business. Jericho leaves that locker room furious. Gets into Gorilla and flips out and causes a fight between Brock and Vince. Because he in his mind is protecting Randy and the business and he is thinking that Brock is taking liberties on a guy. [No one] in the entire arena whether backstage, in the locker room, in Gorilla, in the fu--ing arena, didn't know what the f--k just happened. Very confusing, because it was real." H/t WrestlingInc