Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around top names like Shinsuke Nakamura, Braun Strowman, and Booker T.

Former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura has not been used on the main roster for the past few weeks. It was initially believed that Triple H assuming control of the creative team would lead to the Japanese star getting a huge push. However, he is yet to feature in a prominent storyline under the new regime. The former Royal Rumble winner returned to NXT last week and will likely become a regular on the show.

3) Potential plans for Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura's last televised match on SmackDown took place over six weeks ago. He returned to TV on NXT this week when he was announced as the surprise opponent of Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. PWInsider has reported that Nakamura's return to WWE's third brand wasn't a one-off appearance.

Following his win over Lorenzo, Nakamura is expected to make more appearances on NXT in the future. However, it isn't clear if he will be returning to the brand full-time or not. Several main roster superstars like Apollo Crews and Mandy Rose have previously transitioned from RAW or SmackDown to NXT.

2) Omos expected to be a regular feature on SmackDown amid feud with Braun Strowman

Omos has been making appearances on SmackDown lately despite being a RAW Superstar. It was speculated that he and his manager MVP would be moving to the blue brand in the coming weeks. However, PWInsider has noted that they are not being shifted to the SmackDown roster as of now.

The report stated that The Nigerian Giant would be making appearances on both RAW and SmackDown. This will essentially be done to build up a potential match between him and Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2022. Ever since The Monster Among Men made his return to WWE, fans have been waiting for a showdown between two of the company's biggest superstars.

1) Nigel McGuinness likely released because of Booker T

Veteran superstar and former multi-time champion Nigel McGuinness was released by WWE after being with the company for six years. He worked as a commentator on NXT as well as NXT UK. He departed the promotion recently after the commentary teams of all three brands got re-shuffled.

The new NXT announce team features Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that the company wanted someone with significant star power like Booker T. Hence, the former world champion was chosen over McGuinness for the role.

''So they made a decision which would be that they wanted a bigger star and bombastic personality there as opposed to the guy who is better at getting over new talent on their show where it’s about trying to showcase and get new talent over," said Meltzer.

Meltzer also stated that Booker T did a great job on his first appearance as an NXT commentator, and it was clear that he has been following the product well.

Poll : Who will win at Crown Jewel? Braun Strowman Omos 0 votes