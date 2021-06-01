WWE Rumor Roundup - Details on Mark Henry's AEW signing, Vince McMahon's prediction, Did Undertaker refuse to work with a legendary star? (31st May 2021)

We're back with another jam-packed edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup. There are some massive stories to cover today, and it all begins with one of the most prominent developments in the world of wrestling - Mark Henry's shocking AEW debut.

We have some details regarding the stunning AEW signing and what the WWE Hall of Famer is expected to do in Tony Khan's company.

A WWE Hall of Famer opened up on why he never faced The Undertaker and raised questions about The Deadman possibly having issues with the dream match coming to fruition.

A veteran superstar also revealed how Vince McMahon's prediction of a legendary talent came true. A former WWE star also spoke about his issues with JBL, and we must say the revelations are pretty explosive in nature.

The roundup also features information on how Dominik Mysterio was provided with the option to reject an important match.

On that note, let's take a look at each story in detail in the latest WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5 Details on WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry's AEW signing

WWE Legend Mark Henry made an unforeseen appearance at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, confirming one of the most surprising signings in recent memory. Henry was always considered a WWE-lifer, but the professional wrestling landscape isn't how it used to be several years ago.

During the post-Double or Nothing press conference, Tony Khan opened up about AEW's latest high-profile acquisition and how it all came about happening.

Tony Khan and Mark Henry are good friends who have known each other for quite a long time. The 50-year-old veteran recently informed Tony Khan that he was available to do business, and their friendship led to a professional agreement.

Mark Henry will be an analyst on AEW's upcoming Rampage show, but the respected wrestler will also be a coach to the younger talent in the company.

Mark Henry has signed with AEW and will serve as a coach, as well as analyst for AEW Rampage pic.twitter.com/VyLmw0V2nc — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 31, 2021

Mark Henry has always been viewed as a fantastic talent scout, and his experience will also benefit many wrestlers in AEW.

"Mark Henry and I are friends. Mark told me he was available and to do things that I would be really interested in doing. I thought that would be really interesting because he's not only a good friend but a really respected person in the wrestling business. A great wrestler, a great mind, a great scout, and a great analyst in wrestling. "He gives his opinions on the radio, but he provides great scouting reports, and he really has helped mentor a lot of wrestlers in addition to being a great wrestling mind. I think he could be not only a great on-air personality but a great backstage influence. He's a great friend and person, so it's just great to have Mark in the AEW family, and it was great to announce it on such a special show," said Tony Khan. (H/t Fightful)

Any questions! We will talk about it on Busted Open Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/bsilabh6xR — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) May 31, 2021

Mark Henry has been teasing an in-ring return over the past few months, and he could also wrestle for All Elite Wrestling if everything falls into place.

Chris Jericho did mention his desire to see Henry perform inside the AEW ring, and it would be interesting to see whether the management allows the "World's Strongest Man" to have another match or two.

