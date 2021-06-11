WWE Rumor Roundup: Details on more top names to be released, reason for Bray Wyatt's disappearance, former champion accused of backstabbing by Cesaro (10th June 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest backstage stories and rumors. In today's edition, we will take a look at why 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt has been absent since the episode of Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 37. Are rumors of him having heat with management true?

This article will also take a look at what the future holds for Brock Lesnar and WWE's plans for a big match between two former Universal Champions. Plus, details on more releases that may happen in WWE soon. So without further ado, let us dive in and check out some of the big stories of the day in today's WWE Rumor Roundup.

#5 More WWE superstars to get released

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

WWE stunned the world when they released major superstars like Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, and Ruby Riott, among others. There is now speculation that WWE is not yet done with their 'budget cuts' and some big names could be in line to be released by the company.

Andrew Zarian of Mat Men revealed on his podcast that there are more names that may lose their jobs.

“I do know that they want to cut back on these contracts and there are more releases," said Zarian. "There will be more. I don’t know when, but I was told, ‘Yeah, this isn’t the final cut.’ So, we’ll see.”

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.



We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

WWE had first released many superstars including Samoa Joe, Mickie James, and Bo Dallas after WrestleMania 37. It came as a big surprise when the company decided to make further cuts and fired top card talent like Braun Strowman.

We hope that the rumors of more big names being cut are not true but with WWE's new policy, it doesn't seem far-fetched to think that more big names might be on their way out of the company.

