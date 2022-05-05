WWE Rumor Roundup: Details on top superstar's unexpected release, Former world champion held back to push another superstar, Vince McMahon to nix RAW star's push?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting rumors revolving around names like Sheamus, Vince McMahon and Butch.

WWE recently released ten superstars from NXT. One of the names who got cut was Dexter Lumis. He had become a mainstay in NXT and his release came as a big surprise. As per reports, he wasn't one of the original names that the company had planned to release. Let's take a deeper look into the issue along with other topics:

4) Dexter Lumis wasn't in the original list of released names

WWE released ten NXT Superstars on April 29th 2022. One of the biggest names to get axed along with Dakota Kai and Malcolm Bevins was Dexter Lumis. He signed with the company in 2019 and was considered one of the brightest prospects of the developmental brand.

As per Brian Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer, Lumis was not named in the original list of superstars who were to be let go. Instead, there were two more names who were not released. Lumis now goes by the name Samuel Shaw and will serve a 30-day non-compete clause before he can compete elsewhere.

''I got the list of, it was like ten names or whatever, and then a few hours later, there were ten names that came out that had been cut. I don’t know why I thought about doing it, but I decided I was going to match them up... In fact, the list that I received did not have Dexter Lumis,'' said Alvarez

3) Rumors on why Sheamus wasn't used on the European tour

Sheamus @WWESheamus #Smackdown #fightnight Butch gunning for anyone’s blood.. afraid to tell him @PatMcAfeeShow called us The Eastie Boys Butch gunning for anyone’s blood.. afraid to tell him @PatMcAfeeShow called us The Eastie Boys 😬#Smackdown #fightnight https://t.co/dWtNGJgXsa

PWInsider has noted that the reason why Sheamus was not used on WWE's European tour this past weekend was to let Butch shine. They revealed that the former 4-time world champion's absence had nothing to do with an injury of any sort.

It is surprising that the company chose not to use the Irish Superstar since he is one of the most popular stars in Europe. Sheamus has taken Ridge Holland and Butch under his wing of late and the company wanted Butch to get more ring time during the tour.

2) Another term banned in WWE

There any many terms associated with wrestling parlance that Vince McMahon doesn't want on his shows. Some of these terms include the words blood, choke, belt and strap among others. Now another term has joined this long list of words that can't be used in WWE.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has revealed that the term 'non-title' is banned from being used. Meltzer pointed out that even though the word non-title was used on RAW this week, it is a banned term and can't be used.

1) Vince McMahon to nix Mustafa Ali's push?

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that Vince McMahon could have already lost interest in Mustafa Ali after his return to RAW a few weeks back. He said that the tepid crowd reaction to Ali would further solidify McMahon's belief that Ali should not be pushed.

''The fact that the crowd wasn’t that with him, if Vince was predisposed in his mind to think this isn’t going to work, that lack of crowd reaction would very much tell him that this isn’t working. So, it’s not a good thing for Ali,'' said Meltzer

Mustafa Ali lost to The Miz and Theory this week on RAW. Meltzer believes Ali losing soon after his return could be a sign that McMahon is not confident in the former 205 Live superstar's caliber.

