WWE Rumor Roundup: Details on Vince McMahon firing former Champion for being 'too hard to work with'; Reason why Big Show joined AEW; More Superstars to leave? - 25th February 2021

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and stories from the world of WWE. In today's edition, we will take an in-depth look into why one of WWE's biggest legends jumped ship and joined AEW, details on the future of other Superstars, and much more.

It was announced yesterday that The Big Show will now be a part of All Elite Wrestling. This came as a surprise to the WWE Universe as The Giant was believed to be a WWE lifer. So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the biggest rumors and stories from the day:

#5 Reason why Vince McMahon fired former WWE Women's Champion Stacy Carter

Jim Ross spoke about why former WWE Women's Champion Stacy Carter aka The Kat was fired from WWE. He revealed that Kat was not very popular among the writing team and they did not book her the right way.

Stacy Carter is the ex-wife of Jerry Lawler. When Carter was released by the company in 2001, her husband at the time Jerry Lawler also decided to leave.

She was a sweetheart, I thought, but she apparently, based on what the writers said, she was too hard to work with. So, they caught Vince on a day when he was not in a really great mood, apparently. I got called in Vince's office, 'I want her gone.' What? 'I want her gone today.' So, you know, that's where your job becomes very challenging."

Jim Ross clarified that releasing her was completely Vince McMahon's decision and if it were up to him, Stacy Carter would never have been released. Ross further went on to praise Carter. He said that unlike many of the other women at the time, The Kat actually had a good knowledge of the product.

Ross explained that Carter had grown into the business thanks to her husband, Jerry Lawler, and used to ask questions regarding her booking. He believes this could have been a factor for the producers in losing patience with her.