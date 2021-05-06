WWE Rumor Roundup: Ex-MITB winner done with the company, major return in the works, details on Brock Lesnar in Japan (6th May 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE. The biggest story in today's edition is Daniel Bryan's exit from the company.

Though it was speculated that Bryan may be joining RAW or NXT after being banished from SmackDown, it looks like The Leader of the Yes Movement is no longer a part of WWE. Additionally, we will also take a look at AEW's interest in two former WWE Superstars, a demand for Jon Moxley's return, and much more.

So without further ado, let's dive in and check out some interesting topics related to WWE:

#5 Daniel Bryan done with WWE

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE ended on April 30th, 2021. Although it was believed that Bryan's contract would be valid until September, those rumors were untrue.

PWInsider (via CSS) has also noted that Daniel Bryan isn't part of WWE's current creative plans and he has been removed from the company's internal roster.

"Per PW Insider, Bryan does not factor into any of the company’s current creative plans, and within the last 72 hours he’s been officially removed from the internal roster. The site says the two sides are still talking."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful stated that Bryan did not make a huge deal of his contract expiring backstage. In fact, most of the talent found out about his departure from WWE only through the 'grapevine' over the past few weeks.

It will be interesting to see if Daniel Bryan chooses to return to WWE or takes a long break from wrestling. During interviews in the past, he had stated that he wanted a part-time role in the company instead of being a full-time performer in the foreseeable future.

