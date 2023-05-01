WWE Rumor Roundup: Former champion done with the company following release request, Backstage details on Alexa Bliss' future

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will examine exciting stories revolving around top names like Roderick Strong, Bray Wyatt, and Alexa Bliss.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the future of Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss in WWE, as both these superstars have not been seen on TV for months. While it is believed that Wyatt is sidelined due to health issues, there is no concrete reason for the former RAW Women's Champion's absence.

#3 Details on Roderick Strong's departure from WWE

Former Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong has officially left WWE and is now part of AEW. Fightful Select reported that Strong had requested his release in the spring of last year, but it wasn't granted. He waited till his contract expired and did not re-sign with the promotion.

Roderick Strong's contract reportedly expired in November 2022, per a recent report from PWInsider. However, Strong's departure from the company went unnoticed by many due to the company's potential policy of not announcing NXT departures and the fact that Strong's exit was not a release but the expiration of his contract.

Strong was still listed as an active member of the WWE NXT roster until recently. However, he was moved to the Alumni page of the company's website following his appearance on Dynamite.

#2 Bray Wyatt expected to make a comeback

Fans could be in for a treat as rumors about Bray Wyatt's potential return to action continue circulating. As per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Wyatt has reportedly told people close to him that he is excited to return to the ring whenever possible. This is welcome news for fans who have missed the star's unique character and in-ring abilities since his last televised match against LA Knight at the 2023 Royal Rumble event.

Wyatt has been absent from the ring due to a possible physical issue, causing him to miss WrestleMania 39. His eventual return would undoubtedly add a fresh dimension to the WWE landscape. The enigmatic superstar has always been known for his captivating character work and unique in-ring style.

It remains to be seen when exactly Wyatt will make his comeback, but with reports about his excitement to get back to WWE, fans can rest assured that the wait may not be too long. The anticipation will only continue to build until Wyatt finally sets foot inside the ring again.

#1 Alexa Bliss rumored to return after Backlash

BoozerRasslin and Xero News have reported that WWE is keen on having Alexa Bliss return for their upcoming show in Saudi Arabia. While no official confirmation has been given, fans can expect to see the former RAW Women's Champion in action after Backlash 2023.

It remains unclear what role Bliss could play at the May 27 event, but her return will undoubtedly add excitement to the already highly anticipated show. Bliss has been on a break since January 2023. She underwent treatment for basal cell carcinoma during her hiatus. Despite being away from the ring, Bliss has remained active on social media, keeping fans updated on her progress and expressing her gratitude for their support.

