WWE Rumor Roundup: Former Champion 'punished' for changing look; Reason for powerhouse performer being released; Vince Russo rips Keith Lee; Nikki Cross on Alexa Bliss - 5th November 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where the article brings the latest rumors and stories from the world of WWE. In today's edition, this article will talk about why a top 3-time Champion was released by WWE, how WWE punished a Superstar for changing his look, and Brock Lesnar's brand new look among other things.

Another issue that will be addressed in this article is WWE's treatment of former NXT Champion Keith Lee and how he may never get over with the fans. So without further ado, let us dive in and see the biggest stories and rumors of the day.

#5 Miro reveals why WWE released him

Former US Champion Miro fka Rusev was released by WWE as part of the budget cuts owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Miro along with other Superstars such as Heath Slater, Zack Ryder, and The Good Brothers among others were let go by WWE.

While speaking on Talk is Jericho, Miro revealed the actual reason behind his release from the company. He stated that a possible reason for him being let go was his unwillingness to work during the pandemic.

"I was getting some of the boys around because we were not okay about how everybody was treated in the pandemic situation. We felt scared to go to work, and once again, it was probably ten of us talking, somebody leaked it to the office. From us 10 people that were talking, somebody leaked it to the office and to the dirt sheets, and once that happened, I knew right away they're gonna fire me because they're going to blame it all on me of course because I'm the guy, but it doesn't matter." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Many of the released Superstars including Miro and Zack Ryder moved to AEW while others like Heath Slater and Curt Hawkins have joined IMPACT.