TLC 2020 is in the books, and WWE is now ready to build towards the most crucial part of their programming itinerary. Royal Rumble is just around the corner, and WWE would have all hands on deck for the second-biggest PPV of the year.

One of TLC's most significant talking points was Randy Orton burning The Fiend alive at the end of their Firefly Inferno Match. We now have several details on the match and the spot that has led to several reactions online.

WWE's plans of starting a new show, which also includes getting back a former ECW Champion, have also been revealed.

A popular WWE Superstar wants a WrestleMania match against Triple H, and the very sound of the idea would please many fans.

AJ Styles also revealed details of a meeting with Vince McMahon regarding the recent Twitch ban.

Finally, a former WWE Superstar revealed that Vince McMahon was once ready to fire all members of a top faction.

#5. WWE's plans for a Lucha Libre Series; possible role for Chavo Guerrero

Advertisement

WWE has big plans to expand their NXT brand, and as revealed by WrestlingInc, the company is reportedly planning to have a Mexican Lucha Libre Series.

The proposed Lucha Libre Series could be the Mexican version of NXT, and as things stand, the idea is still in the early planning stage. It was also added that WWE has spoken to a few people about the Lucha Libre Series.

Chavo Guerrero Jr. is one of the names that is being considered as a consultant for the project. Chavo Guerrero left the WWE in 2011, and the former ECW Champion has since worked in several promotions, notably as an agent and performer in Lucha Underground.

A source told WrestlingInc that the Lucha Libre Series could be like WCW Telemundo's 'Festival de Lucha' pilot show, which was taped but not aired in 1999.

As reported by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, WWE has already lined up an NXT India show that is scheduled to begin in January.

The company wants to have more brands under the NXT umbrella, and NXT Mexico could be a plan that WWE executes in 2021. Chavo Guerrero returning to the WWE after nine years could help kickstart the promising project.