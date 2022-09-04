WWE Rumor Roundup - Former star added to blocklist and will not return, Twist in Bray Wyatt's status after Clash at the Castle, Brock Lesnar to face a 9-time champion in next big match

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. The company just offered a successful premium event Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, with several stories doing the rounds in the aftermath of the event.

Triple H has hit the ground running since taking over as WWE's Head of Creative as The Game has brought back many former superstars. However, one name might never return to WWE due to his reputation outside the business.

Elsewhere, we also have more details on Bray Wyatt's status amidst speculation of his long-awaited return to professional wrestling.

We ended the latest rumor roundup with an update on Brock Lesnar's next WWE match.

#1. WWE is not interested in re-signing Velveteen Dream

Velveteen Dream, aka Patrick Clark, will sadly not be a part of Triple H's much-needed rebuild of the promotion. The former NXT superstar was released in May 2021 and has since been arrested twice on a few serious charges, including drug possession and first Degree Battery.

The recent developments in Clark's personal life have pretty much landed him an unwanted spot on WWE's list of superstars that may never return. A top official in the promotion told Dave Meltzer that Velveteen Deam was never expected to be brought back into WWE.

While Dream's name did pop up backstage over the past few weeks, Triple H and his team are unwilling to take a risk on the troubled 27-year-old superstar. Here's what was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"If there was a chance of Patrick Clark returning to WWE, it's probably decreased greatly now," revealed Meltzer. "Clark was the one person that one of the top people in the company told me outright would never be back, but his name surfaced this past week from those in the company."

Have fans seen the last of the incredibly talented Velveteen Dream inside a wrestling ring? Only time will tell. For now, it seems like the end of a very promising career.

#2. Update on Bray Wyatt's status after Clash at the Castle

Contrary to all the speculation before the show, Bray Wyatt never showed up at Clash at the Castle, and many fans have inquired about the former Universal Champion's future.

Fightful Select now reports that Bray Wyatt reportedly has a standing offer from a "startup wrestling company." The proposal was said to be "serious," and sources close to the situation noted it might be Freddie Prinze Jr's rumored wrestling company who might have approached Wyatt.

There are no updates on whether the superstar has accepted the offer, but as things stand, he could still end up joining a new wrestling organization.

Bray Wyatt, however, is likely to return under Triple H as The Cerebral Assassin made a few interesting comments about the superstar during his interview with Ariel Helwani.

In case you're wondering, AEW also previously had an interest in signing Bray Wyatt, but Sean Ross Sapp wasn't sure if Tony Khan's team held talks with the former superstar.

#3. Backstage news on Brock Lesnar's next match

The Beast Incarnate has not stepped foot inside the squared circle since putting on one of his greatest performances ever at SummerSlam 2022.

Lesnar has been enjoying his hiatus but could soon be called upon for a massive match. Xero News reports that WWE has tentatively discussed having Lesnar take on Bobby Lashley at the upcoming Saudi Arabia show.

Xero News @NewsXero Hearing of a very early plan to get Lesnar in for Saudi.



Pitched idea was Lesnar vs Lashley



This is a very early plan and is no where near confirmed at the moment. Hearing of a very early plan to get Lesnar in for Saudi.Pitched idea was Lesnar vs Lashley This is a very early plan and is no where near confirmed at the moment.

The two behemoths previously battled each other at the Royal Rumble 2022, where Lashley emerged as the new world champion. However, Bobby had mentioned in a few interviews that he wasn't happy with the match and wanted to face Lesnar again.

While nothing's been confirmed backstage, officials are now considering booking a rematch for Crown Jewel in November 2022.

Would you like to see Lesnar vs. Lashley II? Sound off in the comments section below.

