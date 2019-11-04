WWE Rumor Roundup: Former Superstar returning after 14 years, original plans for Brock Lesnar revealed - 3rd October 2019

Brock Lesnar.

Welcome to another edition of our daily rumor roundup.

The pro wrestling world has been keenly following the chaos that has ensued in the aftermath of Crown Jewel. The rumor mills, as expected, have been churning out a lot of speculation regarding the raging Saudi Arabia story.

In addition to the Saudi Arabia incident, there were other interesting stories as well that are worth mentioning. Such as:

A former Intercontinental Champion has confirmed his return to the company after nearly 14 years.

The original plans for Brock Lesnar were also brought to light. There was also a report about many Superstars planning to leave the company following the Crown Jewel incident. An expected invasion angle may also not happen in the coming weeks.

There's a lot to cover in today's edition, so without any further delay, let's get right into it.

#1. Lance Storm returning to WWE after 14 years

Younger fans may not be familiar with the name mentioned above but the fans of ECW, the Attitude Era and the ones from the pre-Ruthless Aggression phase would know Lance Storm really well.

The former 4-time tag team champion took to Twitter and confirmed that he will return to the company, not as a talent, but as a backstage producer. Storm will be involved with the company for the first time since his exit in 2005.

The veteran is closing down his Storm Wrestling Academy and will be joining WWE once he finishes his final session on November 29th.

The former Intercontinental Champion wrote:

For those wondering: After SWA closes I will be returning to the #WWE to work as a Producer. I’m really looking forward to working with such a high level of talent again.

The 50-year-old Canadian retired from in-ring competition in 2016 and has since focussed on other avenues in pro wrestling. After successfully running his pro wrestling school for a few years, Storm is now ready to get back into the business as a full-time producer.

He will reportedly be a part of the main roster and will work closely with the talents on either SmackDown or RAW.

