Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and cover the biggest rumors and stories from the day. The conclusion of the WWE Draft has left the fans with more questions than answers. This article will try to shed some light on what is about to happen next in WWE.

Without further ado, let us jump right in and see what the top stories of today are:

#5 Eric Bischoff on Vince McMahon's future as an on-screen character in WWE

While talking on his podcast 83 weeks, Eric Bischoff revealed what Vince McMahon's future as an on-screen character in WWE could be.

Talking about Vince McMahon's appearance on SmackDown, Bischoff stated that he thought Vince McMahon was not interested in appearing on air. (H/T: WrestlingNewsCo)

But I think there was some awareness on Vince’s part that his time as a television character was in his rearview mirror.

Bischoff stated that the reason behind McMahon being reluctant to appear as an on-screen character could be his age. He said that with age, the credibility and strength that he used to bring is gone. He also revealed that while Vince McMahon has been reluctant to show up on air, it is Stephanie McMahon who convinces him to do so.

It was my impression that Vince didn’t really want to do it. I can understand it. There comes a point when you are getting older that you realize the strength and the credibility that you bring to television isn’t what it used to be. It is what it is, we all get older. When you spend your life on television, you are aware of how you look and how you can present yourself. It was my impression that Vince didn’t really want to do it. It was also my impression that Stephanie really did want him to do it.