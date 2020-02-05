WWE Rumor Roundup: Goldberg's Super ShowDown opponent revealed, RAW Superstar suffers facial injury and more – 4 February 2020

In today’s rumor roundup, Matt Hardy reveals the Hall of Famer he wants to team up with, while another former United States champion suffered an injury and more! Buddy Murphy talks about the time he cried his eyes out, and one former WWE Superstar revealed why she left the company.

Before we get to that, let’s get the headline-makers out of the way.

Goldberg’s Super ShowDown opponent revealed

Goldberg is set to return for Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia this month, and his opponent will be announced on SmackDown this week. Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio has revealed that it could possibly be King Corbin! Meltzer and Alvarez discussed the following:

Alvarez: Well, he is going to SmackDown, and usually when Goldberg’s doing something it is on RAW unless it’s SmackDown for a reason.

Meltzer: Right, right, right. Especially because he’s pretty much like the Paul Heyman project. So him being on SmackDown is a big surprise. That’s why Bray Wyatt sort of makes sense as there is no other opponent. I mean, they could do a Daniel Bryan match again, but he’s beaten Daniel Bryan twice clean. And they have to do something. Roman Reigns is going to be the guy at WrestleMania. So, they got two PPVs until WrestleMania. They got Saudi, and then they got Elimination Chamber. One right after the other. So, it’s kind of a weird situation. I mean, what are the heels do they have. It could be Corbin. It absolutely could be Corbin.

RAW Superstar suffers facial injury

fought fierce battle tonight 🤟🤢💦 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) February 4, 2020

Natalya suffered a facial injury on Monday Night RAW last night. She was involved in a match with Asuka, and they had some real heat between them.

The former WWE Divas Champion took to Twitter to post a photo of herself and captioned it: “We’re only getting started”. Asuka won the match and was challenged by The Man once again, and she is set to have another title shot next week.

