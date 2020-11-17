WWE Rumor Roundup - Hall of Famer returning to face The Fiend at WrestleMania 37, Big Becky Lynch update, Superstar fired for contract breach - 16th November 2020

It's been quite a busy week in the WWE, and the biggest story hasn't even been about the product.

Zelina Vega's shocking WWE release has been the most discussed topic in the business. More details on her WWE departure and its aftermath are now starting to do the rounds.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.https://t.co/RUebMGwBTA — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020

While WWE is preparing for Survivor Series, the company is also shaping up plans for WrestleMania 37. There are talks of having a first-time-ever match at the biggest PPV of the year. Meanwhile, a top Superstar from SmackDown is also set to go on a well-deserved hiatus.

Becky Lynch has kept a low profile during her pregnancy, but fans now have an update on her due date. Finally, The Undertaker and Kane reveal the Superstar who should have broken the streak instead of Brock Lesnar.

Let's dive right into the latest edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup.

#5 A new WWE WrestleMania plan has been discussed for Edge

Edge is currently out with a torn triceps injury. He is expected to be back in action in time for WrestleMania 37.

The long-standing rumor for Edge has been a match with Randy Orton at the Show of Shows. While that might still be the plan at the moment, WWE has also talked about having another match for the Rated-R Superstar.

WrestleVotes reports that WWE is considering a match between The Fiend and Edge for WrestleMania 37.

"WrestleMania update: Source states that while Edge vs. Randy Orton has been the long-standing plan, and still is at the moment, the idea of Edge vs. The Fiend has been discussed a great deal for the show."

WrestleMania update: Source states that while Edge vs Randy Orton has been the long standing plan, and still is at the moment, the idea of Edge vs The Fiend has been discussed a great deal for the show. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 16, 2020

Dave Meltzer had previously reported that the plan for Randy Orton and Edge's WrestleMania 37 match was for it to have an "I Quit" stipulation. The company intends to book a conclusive end to the storyline, but the plan could change as WrestleMania 37 grows closer.

Randy Orton is the reigning WWE Champion, but he also has a target on his back, which has jeopardized his title reign.

The creative plans for WrestleMania 37 are still not set in stone, and a concrete decision will only be made as WWE approaches the Royal Rumble PPV.

Which match would you like to see at WrestleMania 37? Edge against Randy Orton, or Edge versus "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt?