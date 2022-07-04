WWE Rumor Roundup: Huge match planned for Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, Identity of mystery star from cryptic vignette, Tag Team star set for a major singles push

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at the top WWE rumors of the day.

Money in the Bank 2022 is in the history books and the show successfully managed to create a lot of buzz. A cryptic vignette was aired at the event showing a mystery figure, which left plenty of fans confused. We now have a report on the identity of this mystery star.

Ronda Rousey lost her SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank due to a successful cash-in by Liv Morgan. WWE has now reportedly planned a huge match for her at SummerSlam. Additionally, management is planning to give a major tag team star a singles push.

#3. WWE management planning a major singles push for top tag team star

#3. WWE management planning a major singles push for top tag team star

Money in the Bank 2022 saw The Street Profits challenge the Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos. While they weren't able to win the titles, the two teams put on a classic tag team match.

Dave Meltzer has now reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that there are people in the WWE management who are pushing to make Montez Ford of The Street Profits a singles star. He added that people are very impressed with his new physique:

“I know there are people who want to push (Montez Ford) as a singles (star) so it’s possible. It will be really tough for (Angelo Dawkins) if they break up the team, I can see him really falling off. I can see (WWE) really wanting to do something with Ford as a single, he’s got a lot of charisma, super athlete, so there are people who are very high on him right now, especially with his new physique,” said Meltzer. (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been a highly successful tag team ever since their time in NXT. The two have won both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships and are arguably one of the most talented tag teams on the current roster.

#2. Identity of the star behind the cryptic vignette at WWE Money in the Bank 2022

Midway through last night's Money in the Bank show, a cryptic vignette suddenly aired on our screens. It featured several easter eggs and a mystery man with an intriguing backdrop. This vignette caught everyone's attention and fans started speculating who this mystery star could be.

According to a report by Fightful Select, the star behind this clip is none other than WWE Hall of Famer Edge. It was further explained that the strange visuals were references to some of Edge's biggest foes: Christian, Kurt Angle, Dudley Boyz, and Eddie Guerrero.

It remains to be seen where this angle leads next, but WWE has definitely managed to capture the attention of the fans with this.

#1. Reported SummerSlam 2022 plans for Ronda Rousey

Money in the Bank 2022 saw Liv Morgan finally get the push that fans have wanted to see for a long time. She won the women's ladder match and then successfully cashed in her contract against Ronda Rousey later in the night.

After a few minutes of suspense, Morgan emerged as the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Following her victory, Rousey and Morgan shared a hug in the ring.

Dave Meltzer has reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the current plan for WWE SummerSlam 2022 is for Ronda Rousey to challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's title. He also mentioned that there seemed to be no animosity between the two stars at Money in the Bank last night:

"Right now, the plan is Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, which kind of surprises me in a lot of ways. Especially because they didn’t leave with any heat. Ronda just hugged her, walked out of the ring, and let her have her moment," said Meltzer.

Ronda Rousey won the SmackDown Women's Championship earlier this year at WrestleMania Backlash by defeating Charlotte Flair in an "I Quit" match. Previous rumors suggested that there were plans for a rematch between The Queen and Rousey at SummerSlam; however, that doesn't seem to be the case now.

