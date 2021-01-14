WWE Rumor Roundup: Iconic Superstar threatened to be fired for refusing to take part in contentious angle; Injury update on Randy Orton after Alexa Bliss' attack- 14th January 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where this article tries and brings the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE to you. In today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, this article will take a look at some of the interesting and controversial backstage decisions that WWE have taken.

A former multi-time Champion has revealed that she was threatened to be released from WWE if she did not agree to take part in a highly controversial angle. We will also take a look at a former WWE Superstar who refused to take a pay-cut despite being threatened with stopping his push.

After Randy Orton was attacked by Alexa Bliss using a fireball, this article will also take a look at the update on The Viper after the gruesome attack. So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the big stories from the day.

#5 WWE legend Lita said that she was threatened into being part of a controversial story

One night after defeating John Cena for the WWE Championship, Edge celebrated with a raunchy show in the middle of the ring with Lita. Car crash TV at its best / worst. pic.twitter.com/t0OfHxREla — MAIN EVENTS (@maineventsmcr) January 9, 2021

WWE icon Lita recently talked on her Twitch steam and made a major revelation about her time in WWE. The former Women's Champion stated that she was threatened by WWE into taking part in a highly controversial and raunchy angle on tv along with Edge.

She also revealed that Superstars such as Edge and John Cena tried to talk Vince McMahon out of his decision to air such an angle on tv, but the WWE Chairman did not budge.

Lita also claimed that when she said that she was uncomfortable in doing such an act, she was threatened with release from the company. She also said that it was the beginning of the end and this angle was the reason that she eventually left WWE.

Do you think it was right on WWE's part to have such a controversial angle air on Live TV? Let us know below!