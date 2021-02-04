WWE Rumor Roundup: Idea for 2-time Women's Champion to join Roman Reigns; Lars Sullivan reveals the truth about his release; Major change planned for The Fiend - 4th February 2021

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and stories from the world of WWE for you. In today's edition, we will talk about the unexpected firing of Lars Sullivan and what led to the monster who was allegedly Vince McMahon's pet project being released.

Apart from that, this article will discuss what the future holds for Bray Wyatt in WWE, the possibility of a former Women's Champion joining Roman Reigns' faction in WWE, and much more. So without further ado, let us dive in and check out the biggest rumors and stories from the day:

#5 Veteran says Naomi should join Roman Reigns' faction on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW and praised former Women's Champion, Naomi. Russo said that Naomi is quite possibly the best pound-for-pound athlete in WWE today. He said that she is a blue-chip prospect and should not be treated like all the other Superstars on the roster.

Vince Russo said that WWE needs to push Naomi more and getting her involved with Roman Reigns would be great. Naomi is the wife of Jimmy Uso and is in a way a part of the family as well. Involving her in the faction would give her a new lease of life and add some fresh momentum to Roman Reigns' arc as well.

"This girl is an unbelievable athlete. See again, bro, that's like if I'm working with Naomi, I know this girl is special, and I'm looking at her athleticism and that, if I'm writing, then this can't be denied. You can't treat her like every other (talent), bro; this is a 5-star blue-chip athlete, man. Somehow get her involved with the Reigns storyline, The Usos, do something!

Naomi is a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and she recently returned at the 2021 Royal Rumble event. With reports that Jimmy Uso will be returning soon, both Jimmy and his wife Naomi could get involved with The Tribal Chief in the future.